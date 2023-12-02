QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Fairly cloudy, low 45

Sunday: Rain returns, windy, high 53

Monday: Isolated shower, mostly cloudy, high 42

Tuesday: On/off rain, high 42

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday evening!

While the start of the weekend wasn’t exactly the brightest, it wasn’t the worst either! Temperatures remained fairly mild throughout Saturday with skies drying out. To finish off the weekend, we are going to see a return of rain.

Moisture down to our south will continue creeping northward heading into Sunday. Temperatures during the day will climb back to the lower 50s, but scattered showers will return in the afternoon and evening. Winds will also pick up as a cold front moves through. Gusts could reach as high as 30 MPH Sunday evening.

Rain tapers off in time for Monday, but we get another spike in chances on Tuesday. We remain fairly dry through the rest of the week, but still see a good bit of cloud cover. Temperatures towards the middle of the week will drop to the lower 40s.

There’s a decent rebound in temperatures closer to next weekend. We return to the upper 40s by Thursday and are back in the mid to lower 50s into the weekend. Models are starting to shape another return of rain by next Saturday.

-Joe