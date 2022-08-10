A cold front will slowly push south of Ohio, leaving behind gray skies and patchy drizzle, with scattered showers and storms farther south. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-70s behind the front. Skies will gradually clear overnight, allowing readings to cool into the upper 50s over northern and western parts of the state for the first time this month.

A secondary cold front could trigger a few midday showers Thursday, with skies alternating between sun and clouds. Readings will top out near 80 degrees. Behind the front, much cooler and drier air will move in to start the weekend, after a steamy start to August.

Sunshine will be abundant Saturday, with a few clouds. A disturbance will drift across the region later in the weekend, bringing some showers beginning on Sunday and lingering into early next week. Highs will dip down into the mid-70s with clouds and occasional rain.

Forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy, cooler, spotty drizzle. High 79

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Low 62

Thursday: Partly sunny, passing shower p.m.. High 80 (62)

Friday: Pleasant sunshine. High 78 (57)

Saturday: Sunny. High 79 (56)

Sunday: Clouds return, few showers. High 77 (60)

Monday: Showers linger. High 76 (62)

Tuesday: More showers. High 74 (64)