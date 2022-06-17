QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing humidity, sunshine, high 87

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Sunday: Sunny, mild, high 76

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 83

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer, high 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!!

We start the day off muggy and warm, with another morning where we’ll look to break the record for the highest low temperature on record for June 17th. Good news is, humidity will be on the decline as we head throughout the day, so it will feel noticeably less muggy by this afternoon. Daytime highs today will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday is another day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. We’ll see highs topping out in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with mainly sunny skies, and highs topping out in the middle to upper 70s.

As we head into the first of the next workweek, we’ll see a few more clouds out on Monday, but dry conditions persist, with highs right near normal, topping out in the low to middle 80s.

Tuesday continues to warm up into the 90s, with humidity increasing a little. However, good news is that we’re not looking at heat indices up into the “Excessive Heat Warning” category, as humidity is not looking to be quite as high as what we saw this week.

Our next round of rain and storms looks to arrive on Wednesday afternoon.

-McKenna