Relief from persistent rain, high humidity coming

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–A low-pressure area rippling east will move across northern Ohio and Pennsylvania, pushing a cold front south across the state. A few bands of showers will rotate southeast along the front and diminish this evening, with skies remaining mostly cloudy.

The front will stall just south of the Ohio River Sunday, keeping a shower chance in the forecast across southern Ohio, while slightly cooler and drier air works in from the north.

We’ll see considerable sunshine early next week, as high pressure over the Great Lakes builds south. A weak cold front will move through Tuesday night, with only a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will rise a little above normal Tuesday ahead of the front into the upper 80s, before cooling a few degrees midweek.

The next chance for showers and storms will precede a cold front late Friday into early next weekend.

Forecast