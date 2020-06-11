Refreshing change after stormy evening

A much more comfortable air mass has settled in after Wednesday’s raucous storms that brought veins of mostly straight-line wind damage across much of the state. Remarkably, all 88 Ohio counties were under a severe thunderstorm and/or tornado warning at some point on Wednesday.

Low pressure over southeastern Canada will progress east and evening puffy clouds will dissipate, setting us up for a very pleasant evening and cool morning. A weak cold front will slip south late on Friday, adding a few clouds and perhaps an isolated shower to the forecast, mainly across the north. This will ensure another beautiful weekend.

An upper-level low will drift back toward the Great Lakes early next week, with increasing clouds and a few periods of showers.

Thursday: Sunshine, much lower humidity. High 79
Tonight: Clearing, cooler. Low 58
Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 82
Saturday: Few clouds, cooler. High 72 (55)
Sunday: Sunshine. High 74 (51)
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (54)
Tuesday: Partly sunny, shower/storm. High 82 (59)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86 (62)

Have a good evening!

