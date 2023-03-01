QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, record warm, high 70

Tonight: Rain showers, becoming mostly cloudy: ;pw

Thursday: Mostly sunny early, clouds later, high 55

Friday: Rainy, breezy, high 55

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler, high 44

Sunday:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Sunshine and a southerly breeze will help to bring temperatures to record levels ahead of the next round of rain.

As a warm front continues to lift through the area, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a breeze picking up out of the southwest gusting up to 25 mph help temperatures to climb to the low to mid 70s. This is 25-30 degrees above normal for this time of year, and well above the daily record high, which is 65 degrees set in 1972 and tied in 1997.

Overnight, a tailing cold front will sweep through. This will lead to a few showers and isolated rumbles of thunder after sunset. The breeze will shift from the southwest to northwest as the front moves through and help to drop temperatures to a low in the 40s.

It will be another dry, mild day on Thursday ahead of another system that will bring rain and breezy conditions on Friday.

This weekend will be dry and seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz