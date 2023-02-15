WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 4 P.M.

High pressure near the Atlantic Coast will provide sunshine. Gusty southwesterly winds (20-40 mph) and unseasonably warm air will bring record-high temperatures near 70 degrees in the Columbus area. Winds will diminish toward evening as low pressure in southeastern Canada moves away. Clouds will increase overnight, with lows in the upper 40s.

Low pressure will intensify moving north from the southern Plains to the Midwest Thursday. Showers and embedded storms will roll across Ohio in the morning ahead of a warm front, some containing heavy downpours.

Severe storms are likely Thursday in the Ohio Valley. (NOAA/Storm Prediction Center)

Additional rounds of showers and a few strong storms are likely later in the day ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-60s under cloudy skies.

Much colder air returns on Friday, with strong northwesterly winds and a few flurries. Temperatures will moderate considerably over the weekend after a cold start, with sunshine and a southerly flow on the western side of high pressure.

Showers will return on Monday with a frontal system moving in from the west.

Forecast

Wednesday: Early clouds, sun, windy, warmer. High 70

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy, mild. Low 48

Thursday: Rain, rumbles. High 62

Friday: Cloudy, flurries, blustery, colder. High 34 (28)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (23)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mild High 52 (30)

Monday: Showers p.m. High 53 (40)

Tuesday: Rain. High 46 (34)

Wednesday: Cloudy, cooler, rain/snow showers. High 40 (31)