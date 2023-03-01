QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm, breezy, high 70

Tonight: Evening rain & rumbles, low 41

Thursday: AM fog/mist, partly sunny, high 53

Friday: Rain & rumbles, windy, high 55

Saturday: Flurries, clearing, high 44

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

For the fourth time so far this year, we have got another record-warm day on tap, with forecast highs near 70° in Columbus. We will break the previous record set in the city, which was 65° set back in 1997. It will be a nice day out, with sunshine, and just breezy conditions. Luckily we will not be as gusty as we have been with the last several record breaking 70° days this year.

As we head toward this evening and early overnight, a few showers and rumbles will develop, mainly along and SE of I-71. We are under a “marginal” severe risk for our counties south of I-70, looking at a wind threat associated with these storms.

For Thursday, expect a bit of fog/mist to start the day, but that will clear up in the morning, then we’re looking at partly sunny skies for the afternoon, with highs dropping back to the low to middle 50s.

Starting early Friday morning, we are looking at more rain, which will continue off and on throughout Friday, and will be heavy at times. Also looking at a few rumbles for Friday afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 50s Friday, and winds will pick up throughout the day, becoming gusty by the evening and overnight into part of Saturday.

We could see a few flurries to start the day on Saturday, but that will start clearing through the morning, then we’ll see clouds breaking up as well. Saturday will be a bit cooler, with highs topping out in the middle 40s.

By Sunday, we’re looking at sunshine with highs back up near 50.

-McKenna