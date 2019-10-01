Record Heat Today, Fall Returns Later this Week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, record heat. High 93

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, hot afternoon. High 91

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of showers. 83(68)

Friday: Mostly sunny, autumnal again. 68(52)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure will likely make today the hottest day of this very hot run of days. It will be partly cloudy, hot and humid this afternoon with record highs falling around the region. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid-90s with the Columbus temp expected to be 93. That will be a record high for not only this day but also for the month of October. The current record high for the date is 89 set in 1952. The record high for the month is 91 October 7th, 2007. It will be another muggy night with a low around 70.

Thursday we start to cool down with a frontal system and a slight chance of showers crossing the state from north to south. The timing, late afternoon in Central Ohio and even later south will still allow for a warm day, just not as hot as early week. Friday cooler, drier, autumnal air will finally return and it sticks around through the weekend.





Stay hydrated, stay cool today!

-Bob