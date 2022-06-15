QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot, humid, high 95 (feels like 110)

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, low 76

Thursday: Hot, humid, PM pop-ups, high 93 (feels like 100)

Friday: Partly cloudy, nicer, high 86

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We have got another dangerously hot day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 90s, but feeling more like 105-110° with high humidity values.

“Feels-like” temps today

We’ll see mostly sunny skies today, with dew points once again in the oppressive category.

Our “feels like” temperatures come down a little Thursday, but it will still be a very hot day, with air temperatures in the low 90s, and our heat indices nearing 100°. Dew points will remain in the oppressive category on Thursday. By mid afternoon and into the early evening, we will be tracking the return of some pop-up showers and storms as a cold front starts to approach the region. Currently our forecast area is in the marginal to slight risk for severe weather, with strong wind gusts being the primary threat.

As we head into Friday, we start to get a break from some of the oppressive heat, as dew points begin to come down, and temperatures drop back into the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Father’s Day weekend will be a very nice change of pace, with daytime highs topping out in the middle to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine.

-McKenna