Record heat continues into the mid-week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, record warm, low 69

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, record hot, high 92

Thursday: Increasing clouds, chance rain & storms, high 85

Friday: Clearing skies, fall-like, high 69

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After the hottest start to the month of October, and the hottest October day ever in recorded history here in Columbus, tonight temps will stay record warm in the upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday will be another very hot day with partly cloudy skies, and record heat pushing temps into the lower 90s about 4 degrees above the record of 88. Wednesday night might end up being our most uncomfortable night as humidity will increase with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday the cold front moves into our area, and temps will soar into the middle 80s ahead of it, with a chance of a few showers or t-storm or two as the cold front moves through.

Behind the front temps will fall back into the middle 50s to lower 50s Friday morning, and will only climb to the upper 60s on Friday afternoon. This will set up great weather for the Football Friday Nite games with kickoff temps in the lower 60s and dropping into the 50s during the games.

Most of us should start in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday morning, and climb into the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be great weather for the Buckeyes game with temps in the 60s during the game.

Sunday will see clouds increasing ahead of our next front, which could bring rain showers by late on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday night will have our best chance of rain, and this will continue into Monday with highs back in the upper 60s Monday.

Tuesday will see clearing skies with highs near normal in the upper 60s to near 70.

-Dave