QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, record warm, low 76

Wednesday: Hot & muggy, record hot, high 96

Thursday: Record warm start, hot day, storms later, high 94

Friday: Clearing skies, more comfortable, high 87

Saturday: Mainly sunny, very nice, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

After a very hot day today, with extreme triple digit heat index values that were topping in the middle 110s in spots, we will see a very warm and muggy night with little to no wind. Relief will be hard to come by overnight, as lows will be about 14° above normal, and 3° above the previous record of 73° in 1981.

Lows in the middle 70s to start Wednesday will springboard us into a hot morning and afternoon with even more sunshine, and a bit less humidity. High temps should at least tie the record on Wednesday in the middle to upper 90s, but with slightly less humidity, heat index values should stay near/below 110°, which is still extreme/dangerous.

Thursday will be another hot day, and should be capped just short of the record with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values into the 105-110° range again, with a chance of stronger to severe storms ahead of the cold front later in the day. The main threat with these storms should be strong gusty winds.

Friday we will see clearing skies with “cooler” temps, in the upper 80s, but with lower humidity. I expect a secondary push of cooler and drier air late Friday, which will set us up for a fairly amazing feeling weekend after a heat wave this week. Highs will be in the middle 70s under sunny skies on Saturday with lower humidity.

For Sunday expect a cooler start in the lower to middle 50s, and a highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy it, because a warm front will shift across the area on Monday, this will bring a chance of showers and storms, mainly north of US-30, and warmer temps back in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be hot again as sunshine will return, and the southwesterly flow will push temps into the lower 90s. It does appear that after several days of sunshine and drier air, we should see lower humidity for next Tuesday with the high temps. This should make for slightly more tolerable heat index values.

-Dave