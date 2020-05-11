Record cold tonight, late May warmth on tap late week

***FREEZE WARNING OVERNIGHT***

Expect temps to fall back to freezing or slightly below overnight tonight. Make sure to protect plants, pets, and pipes/hoses for the chill Tuesday morning.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing, cold night, low 34

Tuesday: Some clouds, high 58

Wednesday: Few clouds, frost start, high 64

Thursday: Chance showers & storms, high 73

Friday: Sct’d rain & storms, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very cold day today with record cold readings for the high today, most of us ending up 25-30 degrees below normal for the date in the middle 40s. Tonight clouds will be thick early, but start to clear a bit later with lows dropping to the lower to middle 30s.

We do have a freeze warning in effect again overnight for almost our entire area, with a few of us under a frost advisory. Expect near freezing to just below freezing temps overnight. This should be the last freeze warning for the season. We should expect more sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

We will see more sunshine on Wednesday, with a frosty start in spots, but not as cold in the mid to upper 30s. Temps will climb to the middle 60s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. A warm front will lift north on Thursday with highs back into the lower 70s. There will also be a chance of showers and storms on Thursday.

Friday will have better chances of rain and storms on Friday as a cold front becomes elongated to our west, we will have temps in the upper 70s on Friday. This front will stall to our west, which will keep temps warm, but also keep rain and storms in the forecast through the weekend.

Temps will push to the upper 70s to near 80 on both Saturday and Sunday, with the front sliding south by early next week, which should taper down the rain chances and drop temps back to the mid 70s or close to normal by early next week.

-Dave