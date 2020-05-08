Record cold tonight, freeze warning, & chilly Mother’s Day weekend

***FREEZE WARNING OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY AM***

Record cold temps overnight tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. This will be a hard freeze for several hours. Please take precautions to protect pipes/hoses, pets, and plants.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 30

Saturday: Cold start, sunshine early, cloudy later, high 51

Sunday: Clouds increase, showers late, high 59

Monday: Showers early, chilly, high 53

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a cold and blustery day today with temps during the day struggling into the upper 40s. Skies will start to clear a bit from the west and northwest and eventually cover the entire area by the overnight. The winds that are out there now, will relax a bit, but still provide a wind chill in the 20s overnight.

Freeze warning in effect as all of us will drop into the upper 20s to near 30 by daybreak in the morning. Expect wind chills in the lower to middle 20s out the door. Temps will warm up on Saturday as clouds increase later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be about 20 degrees below normal in the lower 50s.

Sunday will start with more clouds, slightly warmer temps, but a frosty start in the middle to lower 30s. Mother’s Day will feature mixed clouds, and rain showers possible late in the day with highs in the upper 50s. Rain will continue into early Monday with highs only in the lower 50s.

Tuesday skies will start off clear, and record temps may occur again in the morning in the middle to lower 30s. This should be our last frost for the season, as temps will start to warm after that. Expect highs closer to 60 with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. We will see clouds increasing on Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s.

Thursday and Friday temps actually get back to normal or slightly above, however it will be as a warm front lifts north, and will open the gates for a chance of showers and storms both days.

-Dave