Record cold today, tonight, Wednesday morning!

QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, winds become calm, low 10

Wednesday: Record cold start, clouds increase, high 32

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 41

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 40

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very cold day, record cold with highs only in the 20s today. The previous record for the date was 30. Tonight we could possibly tie or break the record for Tuesday (16) right before midnight. Also we will break the record for Wednesday when we drop to near 10 by daybreak (old record is 14, 1911).

Wednesday will quickly see clouds increase with temps topping near freezing. For reference, we should be at 54 for the high tomorrow. Wednesday night will not be as cold with clouds and lows in the middle 20s.

Thursday will see partly sunny skies, with highs in the lower 40s. We will stay near 40 for Friday with more sunshine, and Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Numbers will really start to warm up closer to normal by Sunday in teh upper 40s with a mix of clouds. By Monday and Tuesday of next week, things should turn seasonal, rather clouds with highs near or just into the lower 50s.

-Dave