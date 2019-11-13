Record cold today, then slowly milder weather

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy skies today, brisk. High 31

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not quite as cold night. Low 24

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 41

Friday: Mostly sunny. 40(25)

Saturday: Partly cloudy to sunny. 42(24)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 47(26)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The record low for this morning was 14 set in 1911. We have broken that record.



This morning’s fair skies and eventually sunny skies will change as high pressure moves out of the region. We can expect high and mid-level clouds as we go through the day. Warm up is too strong a word for today, but temperatures will ease into the 30-degree range this afternoon.



It looks like the rest of the week won’t be as cold or as eventful with high temperatures in the 40s, still below average but not so frigid. Morning lows will still be in the 20s through the weekend.

Finally we will get milder more seasonable weather for the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Layer up before you go out today!

-Bob