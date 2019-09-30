Record breaking heat to start October

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 70 (record)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 93 (record)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 92 (record)

Thursday: Chance of storms with front, high 82

Friday: Clearing skies, fall-like, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

Temps were near record levels today as we pushed back to around 90 to the lower 90s today. Tonight temps will not drop much, as lows will bottom out near 70, which will be a new record for the warmest morning to start October.

We are not done there, Tuesday should see a mix of sun and clouds, a breezy southwest wind, and highs in the lower 90s, which will be a record for the date and for the month as the hottest day on record in October.

We will see some relief on Wednesday as record warmth will continue to start the day near 70, and we will climb to 92, also a record for the date, but not as hot as Tuesday. Wednesday night will be very warm too in the upper 60s.

A cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing a chance of showers and a few isolated storms, with highs still quite warm in the lower 80s. Thursday night skies will clear and temps will fall a bit more into the middle 50s.

Friday will be our first real taste of fall, as sunshine will only push temps back up to the upper 60s to near 70. The weekend will get numbers to swing back around to above normal again.

Saturday should see highs in the lower 70s with sunshine, and into the middle 70s on Sunday with increasing clouds. By Monday we will have scattered rain back in the forecast with highs near 70.

-Dave