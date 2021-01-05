Rather cloudy first full week, some sunshine is set to return too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, few flurries early, low 30

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, highs 37

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, high 38

Friday: Partly sunny, high 37

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another cloudy day with some patchy snow showers and light rain showers through the day today. Our temps have run near normal in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will see mainly cloudy skies with lows near 30.

Wednesday expect clouds to be the rule again with highs in the upper 30s around normal for this time of the year. In fact, the normal high this time of the year drops to 36 for the next several days before rising again mid-month. We will see mostly cloudy skies, and temps a tick or two above normal on Thursday at 38.

We will not see much change as we head through the work week into the weekend, as temps will slowly fall into the middle 30s as skies clear a bit. We will see temps in the mid to upper 30s on Friday with partly sunny skies. We will drop to the middle 30s on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 30s.

We will climb back to the upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday with rather cloudy skies.

-Dave