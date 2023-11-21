QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain, windy, high 53

Tonight: Showers taper, low 40

Wednesday: Slow clearing, high 45

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 49

Friday: More clouds, high 47

Saturday: Some sun, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We are off to a messy start to the day as an area of low pressure and a trailing cold front move through the region. Expect widespread rain to continue through about midday, which is when it will become more spotty and light in nature. In addition to the rain, we will also be very windy, especially during the morning, with gusts as high as about 40 MPH. That breeze gradually gets lighter this afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 50s.

Showers clear the region this evening, then we’ll see drier conditions Wednesday. We will hang onto quite a bit of cloud cover most of Wednesday, before it gradually clears into the evening. Expect highs in the middle 40s.

By Thanksgiving Day, we’re looking at much more sunshine, and fairly nice conditions! Expect highs in the upper 40s, marking one of the nicer days of our upcoming extended period.

Friday looks pretty good, too! Expect highs in the upper 40s, with a bit more cloud coverage.

We’ll be mainly cloudy to start the weekend Saturday, but we will be dry. Highs top out in the lower 40s.

-McKenna