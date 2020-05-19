Rainy weather continues to push on heading into the holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers continue, breezy, low 49

Wednesday: More showers, high 57

Thursday: Chance showers, high 65

Friday: Sct’d pm storms, high 76

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

Rain continues to be an issue as record rainfall has continued over the past 24-36 hours in our area. Expect more rain to continue through the rest of the evening hours with the rain starting to thin out overnight. These rain showers are all associated with an area of low pressure to our southwest that will slowly shift to the east coast.

On the north side of this system, we will have cooler temps, breezy conditions, and a nice fetch of moisture coming from the east coast. This will keep additional rain in the forecast for the next few days as the rain continues to get pulled into our area.

Tonight lows will drop a few degrees below normal in the upper 40s. We will climb into the upper 50s with a gloomy and wet day again on Wednesday. Rainfall totals will range from the lower end north in the 1/5″ range, to 1-2″ additional inches possible in the southeast part of the state through Wednesday night.

Thursday will see more isolated showers and a few rumbles as the low starts to pull away, temps will climb back up into the middle 60s. We will see more sunshine, mixed with scattered storms on Friday with highs in the middle 70s, or near normal.

For the Holiday weekend, it appears Saturday will be the best day, as the low that has drenched us will exit east, and we will be between systems for a day. Highs will climb to the lower 80s with some clouds and sun mixed. On Sunday we will see isolated pm storms, with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday for Memorial Day we will have a chance of late day storms, and a warm afternoon with highs back up into the middle 80s. We will keep scattered storms in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s again.

-Dave