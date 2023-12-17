QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, high 48

Tonight: Chance rain showers, low 37

Monday: Wintry mix turns to snow, high 37 (24)

Tuesday: Clearing and colder, high 33 (23)

Wednesday: Sunny skies return, high 41 (28)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, high 45 (34)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Plenty of rain showers will move through central Ohio today. As the next cold front approaches, there wont be too many changes in our temperatures. We will stay in the low to mid 40s the entire day Sunday. Rain chances remain into the evening hours. around a half inch of rain will fall by the time the showers are finished.

The front will move through after midnight on Monday. Monday’s high temperature will occur at midnight, then begin to plummet. Overnight we will catch a break from any precipitation, then after the morning rush is over a wintry mix will begin to fall. As temperatures fall during the day expect to see the transition from a wintry mix to snow showers. Less than a half inch of snow accumulation will fall.. Winds will begin to pick up as well and start gusting from the west at close to 30 mph. Low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will drop to the low 20s.

From there the first few days of the work week are expected to stay cold. Later by Wednesday the sun will peek out again. Above average temperatures in the upper 40s will return by Friday.

-Bryan