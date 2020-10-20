Rainy pattern ahead, but there are some bright & warm spots too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Patchy showers, warming temps, low 56 climbing to 60

Wednesday: Chance showers, mainly cloudy, warmer, high 72

Thursday: Clearing skies, light breeze, quite warm, high 79

Friday: Warm & bright start, rain and storms late, high 77

Saturday: Morning showers, cloudy, cooler, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

Again, it has been a gloomy day with patchy showers, mist, and drizzle. Expect temps to hold steady this evening in the middle 50s and then rise to the upper 50s by midnight. A cluster of showers will pass in our northern counties overnight with temps climbing to near 60 by daybreak.

The frontal boundary that has been draped across our area, will sag south during the day on Wednesday, before allowing temps to climb to the lower 70s early Wednesday afternoon. It will sag south and drop temps late in the day.

The front will lift back north Wednesday night with lows only in the middle to upper 50s. The front will continue to lift north on Thursday with a south wind picking up and drier air. This will give us more sunshine, highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will stay mild Thursday night with lows near 60.

Friday will start off quite warm, and we will have sunshine early that will push temps into the upper 70s by early afternoon before a cold front arrives late with showers and t-storms possible. We could continue to have showers and storms for the FFN games Friday night.

Showers will taper down early Saturday morning with the cold front pushing east and clouds sticking around on Saturday with highs only in the upper 50s. Clouds will stick around for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s with showers returning late day on Sunday.

Monday will see scattered rain showers again ahead of our next cold front with highs near normal in the lower 60s. Showers will continue as the front moves east on Tuesday with highs only in the middle 50s.

-Dave