QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, rain later, high 43

Tonight: Rain showers, low 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 55

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, rain late, high 48

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, high 56

Friday: Flurries, clouds, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

Rain is on the way tonight ahead of warmer temperatures and another round of rain.

As a warm front moves toward the area tonight, it is kicking up a southerly breeze and the next chance for showers. Rainfall will become more widespread through the evening and pick up overnight. Temperatures will only fall to the upper 30s, so we will only see a chilly rain as opposed to snow and ice.

Showers will clear ahead of the early morning drive, but clouds will stick around. We’ll stay under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky as highs climb to the mid 50s, which is more than 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

We’ll see a short break in the showers on Wednesday. But clouds will thicken up ahead of another system that will bring in the next round of rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Liz