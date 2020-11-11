Rainy morning followed by cooler, more seasonal temps

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Rain. Low around 60

Today: Morning rain showers. High 62

Tonight: Clearing clouds and cool. Low 37

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 56

Friday: Sunny skies, high 55

Saturday: Clouds increase, rain late. High 54

Sunday. Rain showers and warmer. High 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Our steak of record setting warm temperature is coming to an end thanks to a cold front.

While most of the rain moved through last night, we’ll continue to see showers through the early morning hours. Temperature will stay well above normal for this time of year and start off around 60 degrees, about 5 degrees warmer than our average highs.

As the front slides story and East, it will take the showers with it. Even as rain and clouds clear, it’ll be a slow climb just back up to the mid 60s. While this is nearly a 15° drop in temperatures compared to yesterday, it’s still about 10 degrees above normal.

High pressure moves back in for the end of the week. This will help to clear clouds and bring ah shine back to the forecast. But, even with the sun, temperatures will be much cooler and more seasonal with highs in the 50s.

The seasonal chill will stick around on Saturday ahead of another cold front. Thus system will bring rain back into the area Saturday night and Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz