QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d light rain, breezy, high 53

Tonight: Rain & rumbles, low 51

Thursday: Rain, possible PM storms, windy, high 68

Friday: Heavier rain, high 50

Saturday: AM rain, windy, high 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off with some scattered, light rain showers across the state. I do think we’ll see some dry time through the middle of the day, before more scattered showers develop this evening. Highs today drop back to the low to middle 50s with a bit of an afternoon breeze.

As we head into Thursday, expect more scattered showers early on, along with a few rumbles. Then the wind really picks up, with gusty conditions throughout the day. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. Scattered storms are a possibility during the afternoon hours. We’ll then see heavier rain going into Friday.

Expect heavier rains at times on Friday, especially south of the I-70 corridor. Highs will top out near 50. Winds will be lighter on Friday, so that is good news, but it will be short-lived before the wind picks back up Saturday.

Temps will be back around 60 on Saturday, but we will be really gusty, with winds nearing advisory criteria. As far as rain, expect some heavier showers during the morning, gradually clearing into the early to mid afternoon.

High pressure will briefly build in for Sunday with highs near 60, sunshine, and dry weather.

Our next system arrives Monday, with some scattered showers expected, and highs in the upper 50s.

-McKenna