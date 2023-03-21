QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Milder night, light showers later, low 42

Wednesday: Morning showers, cloudy day, showers late, high 53

Thursday: Showers, possible pm storms, windy, wet, warm, high 68

Friday: Rainy, pockets of heavy rain possible, high 52

Saturday: Showers, especially early, windy, warm, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We are heading into a wet pattern for the rest of the work week. Right now we still have dry air near the surface, so this evening will remain dry, with showers approaching by midnight. Light showers will be possible overnight into the morning hours on Wednesday. Temps will fall into the lower 40s to start Wednesday.

After some morning showers, it appears we will be mainly cloudy through the day, with isolated showers starting to increase in coverage, especially later in the day on Wednesday. Highs will be back near normal in the lower 50s on Wednesday. Wednesday night rain chances will ramp up again, and more rain is expected on Thursday.

Thursday will be a windy day, and a warmer day, where we could see some scattered storms as well on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will top in the upper 60s, with heavier rain expected Thursday night into Friday. The problem is we are going to have a upper air pattern that will bring a series of rainmakers from Thursday into the weekend and into next week.

So heavier rains will be possible again on Friday with highs back near normal in the lower 50s. Winds will be less on Friday at least, but will ramp back up overnight Friday into Saturday with our next system, that could bring some rumbles Friday night into Saturday. Temps will be back around 60 on Saturday. Rains will mainly be in the first 15 hours or so on Saturday (so before 3pm) with windy conditions expected.

High pressure will briefly build in for Sunday with highs near 60 and more sunshine, and more importantly dry weather. This will not last long, as the next system will ride this upper level pattern right into our area, with rain returning by the 2nd half of the day on Monday with highs back in the upper 50s.

Rain showers are expected early on Tuesday with breezy and cloudy conditions during the afternoon with highs around 50.

-Dave