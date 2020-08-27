Rainy finish to work week with cold front & Laura’s moisture set to meet

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, low 72

Friday: Rain likely, with storms, high 85

Saturday: Rainy day, especially early, clearing at night, high 82

Sunday: Mainly sunny, quite nice, high 78

Monday: Sunshine early, clouds later, rain at night, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

We continue to have an unsettled pattern that is giving some of us well needed rainfall again this afternoon/evening. These showers and storms will push off to the east by sunset tonight like the last few nights. I do expect that skies will remain rather cloudy though the overnight with a southwest wind at 5-10 keeping temps in the lower 70.

Friday will start with mainly cloudy skies, and showers and storms forming again during the mid morning hours and lifting north. We will see better chances of showers and storms, area-wide, during the day on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. During the afternoon and evening on Friday it will be possible to see a few storms producing gusty winds again during the day on Friday.

The bigger concern will shift later in the day to heavy rainfall and gusty winds with some of the storms ahead of the cold front that will push through on Saturday. This front will start to lean on the incoming remnant low of Laura that will generally push south of Ohio. Again, tropical systems, even inland can be quite large, so this will impact our area Friday night and Saturday.

Saturday the cold front will push south by later in the afternoon, as well as the moisture associated with Laura pushing towards the east coast of the US. We will see temps down in the lower 80s on Saturday with the front clearing the area by Saturday night with numbers dropping to the 50s.

Sunday will easily be the nicest day of the weekend as we will have TONS of sunshine with temps that will be comfortable in the upper 70s. Monday will start off nice, with sunshine early, but clouds will quickly increase with highs close to 80.

We will see chances of showers Monday night with lows in the middle 60s. We will get back into an unsettled pattern next week with chances of showers possible on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave