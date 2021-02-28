Rainy end to wintry February, minor flooding possible

Feels like a typical early spring rainy day, only a week after we concluded 15-day stretch of subfreezing temperatures, with a respectable snow cover since the end of January.

A warm front will be near the Ohio River, with waves of rain and a few rumbles of thunder where the rain will be heaviest in far southern Ohio (1-1.5″) There will be the risk of localized minor highway ponding and flooding due runoff from wet soils, as small streams rise.

Showers will persist through much of the afternoon, with some lulls in the rain. Temperatures will rise into the 50s for the second straight day in central Ohio.

A cold front will push southeast tonight with another band of showers, followed by falling temperatures later tonight into the 30s. Some lingering rain is possible behind the front, before drier air sweeps the deeper moisture east of the region by daybreak.

High pressure will build southeast from the Upper Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley, shifting the flow to northwest and bringing back seasonably chilly weather to start the month of March.

A disturbance tracking across the South will bring high clouds Tuesday night and early Wednesday, with rain staying well south of the Ohio River.

Temperatures will start off in the crisp low 40s early in the week, then moderate to the low 50s midweek. A shot of colder air will arrive by next weekend, dropping highs back into the chilly 30s.

Forecast

Sunday: Periods of rain, tapering off. High 58

Tonight: Showers developing, colder late. Low 34

Monday: Clouds early, clearing, brisk. High 43

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High 41 (22)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, milder. High 51 (28)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 52 (32)

Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 44 (30)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 40 (26)

Have a good weekend! -Ben