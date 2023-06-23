QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & rumbles, high 74

Tonight: Few showers, low 62

Saturday: Spotty showers, mainly east, muggy, high 83

Sunday: Rain & storms later, high 86

Monday: Rain & storms, high 81

Tuesday: Sct’d showers, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ve got a wet day ahead of us, with fairly steady rain continuing throughout the morning, then more scattered rain and a few rumbles as we head through the afternoon and evening. This is as a low pressure system moves right over the state and rotates showers around it. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

For Saturday, expect increased humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. That low pressure moves into the northeast, and on the back edge, we’re looking at just a few spotty showers & storms, mainly in our areas along and southeast of I-71. It will not be widespread, and certainly not a washout.

Going into Sunday, expect an isolated shower chance earlier in the day, then we’ll see some gradual clearing, and highs working into the middle 80s. Still feeling pretty muggy. Sunday evening will be one to keep an eye on, as a cold front approaches from the west. This will bring more showers, and the chance for a few stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms, which is a level 1-2 out of 5.

Showers and storms continue into Monday, with highs in the lower 80s.

Expect a few additional showers Tuesday, with highs dropping back into the middle 70s.

Eventually we’ll see some dry time the middle of the next workweek.

-McKenna