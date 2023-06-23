Upper-level low pressure spiraling will drift north along the Appalachians, pulling bands of rain into Ohio from the southeast. Showers will linger through the evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s under solid cloud cover.

A little sunshine is likely Saturday afternoon, but a few stray showers will pop up, mainly over the eastern half of the state. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the seasonal low 80s.

Sunday will be warm and humid, with afew early showers, and then showers and storms closer to sunset ahead of a cold front, as low pressure tracks across the Great Lakes.

Showers will linger on Monday and Tuesday, with cooler weather, in the mid- to upper 70s.

Forecast

Friday: Periods of rain, tapering to shower. High 73

Tonight: Showers linger. Low 62

Saturday: Clouds mixing with sun, stray showers. High 82

Sunday: More sunshine, warmer, storms late. High 84 (65)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. High 77 (66)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 76 (62)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 78 (58)

Thursday: Sunny, seasonable. High 81 (57)