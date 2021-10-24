Showers developed in advance of a warm front developing west of Ohio. Periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms will linger into this evening as the warm front lifts slowly north across the state.

Expect a lull in the rain later tonight as the focus for lift shifts to near and north of U.S. 30. Low pressure developing over the southern Plains will move east across northern Missouri to Indiana by Monday morning, and then drift over northern Ohio during the afternoon. The result will be an extended stretch of wet weather through early Tuesday.

Showers and a few storms will become more widespread late Sunday night and Monday. A cold front will cross the state in the afternoon that could bring rain and a few embedded gusty storms east of I-71. Temperatures will turn a little milder in the warm sector through Monday afternoon, before cooling off behind the cold front Monday night and Tuesday.

A few showers will linger Tuesday morning, and then partial clearing will develop late in the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid-50s, dipping into the 40s Tuesday night. The best day of the week will be Wednesday, with high pressure bringing sunshine milder weather.

Another wet weather system will cause showers to return Thursday and Friday, lingering into the beginning of next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, cool, periods of rain. High 62

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low 57

Monday: Showers, few storms. High 65

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles, cooler. High 54 (48)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, rain at night. High 61 (43)

Thursday: Showers, storm. High 62 (48)

Friday: Some showers, cool. High 56 (51)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles. High 56 (47)