QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain after midnight, mild, low 40

Monday: Wet & warm, isolated am rumble, high 60

Tuesday: On/off rain, some heavy, high 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, quite mild, high 54

Thursday: Early AM light mix, partly cloudy later, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday Evening,

Tonight we will see rain returning mainly after midnight, temps will fall early to near 40, and then start to rise overnight as the warmer air surges north with the moisture. Monday will feature rain, with the best chances early, with some slightly drier, but warm air later in the day. Highs should push into the upper 50s to near 60 on Monday.

Monday night before midnight the boundary will slide south, and cooler (however still much warmer than normal) air will slide south for early Tuesday, lows will still be in the upper 30s. Tuesday will see rain returning, and there will be periods of heavy rain possible on Tuesday. The thing to watch will be early on Tuesday as north closer to US-30 might have a bit of wet snow mixed in at the start as the moisture encounters a bit of more seasonal air.

All of the activity should change to rain by mid-morning as warmer air will win over across the area. Temps will top in the upper 40s to near 50 on Tuesday with heavy rainfall possible at times. Rain should taper off Tuesday night.

Wednesday the warmer air will continue to surge north with mostly cloudy skies we will see temps push into the middle 50s. The boundary will slide back south Wednesday night, and could bring some light precip. with it, mainly cold rain showers, but some wet snow showers will be possible too as temps will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday expect some clearing and a bit cooler, but still above normal in the middle 40s. We will see a cooler airmass settle in for Friday with high pressure temporarily traversing the area with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Our next system will near our area by New Year’s Eve with showers possible late in the day on Friday. That next system will be here for the new year, with rain on Saturday and highs in the upper 40s.

Another low will ride this train on Sunday, but this time, the track is further south through Kentucky, and this could mean more of a wet snow and rain mix for Sunday with highs near normal in the upper 30s.

At this point, it appears we are still solidly on track for a top 10 warmest December on record.

-Dave