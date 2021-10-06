QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain showers, low 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, on/off t-showers, high 75

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of t-showers, high 76

Saturday: Clearing skies, mild, high 78

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a very warm day today with highs running almost a dozen above normal in the lower 80s. Rain showers and t-storms will be around during the evening hours and showers will continue overnight as temps will fall into the middle to lower 60s, well above normal.

Thursday the system to our south will meander its way closer to our area increasing our rain chances with storms possible as well. The rain will keep temps down a bit more, but still will be above normal in the middle 70s. Shower chances will taper down overnight into Friday, but temps will remain well above normal in the lower 60s.

Friday expect mostly cloudy skies again, with rain chances continuing with a few storms possible as the low slowly pivots to the northeast and eventually away from our area by Friday night. This will take the rain chances with it as it exits our area. Temps will be in the middle 70s on Friday, and will climb to the upper 70s on Saturday with clearing skies.

Expect more sunshine and some clouds mixed on Sunday with highs around 80. We will stay quite warm into next week. Temps will be in the lower 80s on Monday with partly cloudy skies. We will see a quick shot of showers overnight into early Tuesday morning, and temps will stay near 80 on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. We will see more sunshine on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 70s, more than a dozen above normal.

-Dave