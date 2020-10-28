Rainy, breezy, chilly, weather for Thursday, a freeze to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, rain likely late, low 46

Thursday: Rain likely, some heavy at times, high 50

Friday: Partly sunny early, clearing and cool late, high 48

Saturday: Freezing start, sunny skies, high 53

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Another day, another cloudy day. Temps again have been in the lower 50s most of the day for the 5th straight day. We will see clouds increasing this evening, but we will not see the rain until mainly after midnight. Temps will slowly fall to around 50 at midnight tonight.

Overnight showers will start to move to the northeast and into our backyards overnight tonight with lows dropping to the middle 40s. Rain will turn moderate to heavy at times during the morning hours on Thursday and continue into the afternoon.

I expect that most of our area will see an inch or more of rainfall with isolated areas picking up to nearly 2+” of rainfall by the end of Thursday. The low, remnants of Zeta, and a warm front will all push east late on Thursday as a weak front pushes it all away from our area for Friday with colder air.

Friday will start off mainly cloudy but by late in the day we will see slowly clearing skies which will allow temps to only climb about 8-10 degrees into the upper 40s during the day. That means we will drop back to the middle 40s for kickoff of the FFN games Friday night, and drop to the 30s during the game.

Saturday should start with our first area-wide Freeze on Saturday morning with clear skies, no wind, and a cold airmass. We will see a nice, but brisk day on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Saturday night clouds will increase a bit with lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday another shot of cooler air will move in, and bring a brief shot of a shower or two, otherwise just more clouds and temps back into the lower 50s again. Also, Sunday is the longest day of the year, as we gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning, but that means that sunset will occur near 5:30 on Sunday night.

Monday should start with a freeze again, but finally we are going to be sunny to start the work week with highs in the upper 40s. For Election Day on Tuesday, skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s. We should climb to close to 60 for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

-Dave