A band of showers and embedded storms with a surface ripple are moving through central and southern Ohio this afternoon. Clouds and rain will limit the rise in temperature to a high in the upper 70s west of I-71, but some sunshine will push readings into the mid-80s across the southeastern parts of the state.

Once rain arrives, readings will tumble back into the upper 60s for the rest of the afternoon. Behind the line of rain, skies will partially clear and the weather looks good through early evening for outdoor plans with a stabilized atmosphere.

Scattered showers and a few storms are likely to return tonight night and Sunday morning, as a secondary low-pressure area tracks northeast through the upper Ohio Valley region. Lingering showers in the early afternoon on Sunday will move off to the east mid-afternoon, while clouds hang on, with temperatures in the 70s.

High pressure will build in early next week, promoting mostly sunny skies and pleasant humidity, with highs in the low 80s. Showers will return on Thursday.

Forecast

Saturday: Showers, few storms. High 79, falling to mid-60s

Tonight: Scattered showers, rumbles. Low 67

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers linger. High 78

Monday: Sunny. High 83 (62)

Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High 86 (62)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, more humid. High 87 (66)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 84 (69)

Friday: Showers continue. High 81 (67)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, shower possible. High 78 (61)