QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers, high 69

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 48

Wednesday: Sunshine returns, high 68

Thursday: Sunny & warmer, high 74

Friday: Scattered storms, high 77

Saturday: Early showers, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Scattered showers are still moving through Central Ohio. Most of our wet weather has been down to the south of I-70, but no one has measured above a quarter of an inch. Skies will dry out heading closer to sundown.

We continue to dry and clear out heading into Wednesday. High pressure moves in and gives us plenty of sunshine for the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny. We’re still in the 60s for Wednesday, but we quickly warm to the 70s by the end of the week.

Rain returns for Friday along a cold front. Scattered showers and storms will develop through the second half of the day. Most of the wet weather holds off for Friday night. A couple of lingering showers last into Saturday morning, but we will be dry by the afternoon.

Temperatures don’t take too much of a hit. We go from the upper 70s on Friday to the lower 70s on Saturday. We continue with the 70s, and get warmer, as we head into the following week. Skies stay sunny and clear as well.

-Joe