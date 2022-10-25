QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers later, low 55

Wednesday: Showers, breezy, not warming much, high 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 63

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds late, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

For the 4th straight day highs were in the mid to upper 70s even with a good deal of clouds this afternoon. This is ahead of the cold front that will push through our area into Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase ahead of this front, but temps will be slow to drop tonight.

Temps will fall to the lower to middle 60s by midnight, and that will be our “high temp” for Wednesday, but will continue to slowly fall to the middle 50s by the morning with rain showers arriving overnight into the morning on Wednesday.

Expect more showers to continue to pivot into our area on Wednesday morning as the low associated with this front will slowly move northeast and will give us a southwest wind initially. As the day progresses, the winds will shift around to the northwest, and become windy to gusty, and the rain chances will decrease.

Daytime high temps will be only in the upper 50s and will fall as the winds shift to the northwest later in the day. Expect skies to slowly break Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be slightly below normal with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 with a good deal of sunshine. We will see partly cloudy skies and seasonal temps near 40 to start Friday. Friday should be a beautiful day with highs in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies.

This will set up for beautiful weather for Football Friday Nite week 1 of the playoffs, with mostly clear skies with temps in the middle 50s at kick-off, and dropping to the upper 40s with a light breeze at worst during the games.

Saturday will be a nice late October start to the weekend with highs in the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. We will see clouds late on Saturday. This will keep temps milder Saturday night and temps will be seasonal on Sunday in the lower 60s with a chance of showers.

Unfortunately, a few showers are possible again on Monday as a low moves up from the southwest and pushes to the northeast part of the country. Expect the clouds to remain into Tuesday. Temps will remain near normal for late October/early November in the lower 60s next week.

-Dave