QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 28

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain returns, breezy, high 46

Saturday: Few flakes, mostly cloudy, high 30

Sunday: Some clearing, high 27

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 29

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a decent day today with temps in the upper 30s, near normal, with some sunshine. Tonight clouds will increase with lows dipping into the upper 20s by midnight. Temps will start to increase overnight with temps in the lower 30s by daybreak.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and kind of breezy during the morning, with winds increasing a bit by the afternoon. This will help boost temps into the mid to upper 40s. I expect that we will have rain showers by late morning, with better chances of rain by the afternoon and evening hours. Rain should taper off overnight into Saturday.

Saturday behind the cold front that passes through our area, winds will shift around to the northwest, and temps will hit about 30 during the day with scattered light flurries, but not accumulations. Skies will clear a bit on Sunday with a colder day with highs in the upper 20s.

We should stay cool to start next work week as well with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Things will start to change by Tuesday as warmer air and sunshine will start to return, with highs near 40. We will turn breezy to windy on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. But ahead of the cold front, means warm. We will see temps pushing to the lower 50s on Wednesday.

Thursday the front pushes into the state and we will see temps again in the lower 50s with rain likely in our area.

-Dave