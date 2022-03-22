QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance of showers, breezy at times, low 53

Wednesday: Morning showers, turning windy, pm storms, high 68

Thursday: Mostly clouds, showers later, high 57

Friday: Chance of showers, cooler, high 49

Saturday: More showers possible, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Light rain showers continue around our area this evening as a system is nearing our area overnight into Wednesday. This will give us a brisk breeze at times overnight, with on and off rain showers, but temps nearly 20 degrees above normal in the lower 50s.

Wednesday expect showers possible in the morning, but then there should be a lull in the activity until the afternoon hours. With a strong breeze transporting in some much warmer air, plus the possibility of a few breaks in the clouds as well, temps will soar into the upper 60s ahead of thunderstorm development in the afternoon. Even without any strong/severe storms, winds will be gusting into the 30mph range tomorrow.

Expect a few stronger to severe storms to be near/in our area during the afternoon to evening hours tomorrow (mainly a 2pm-9pm time frame), with strong damaging winds being the main threat. However, there will be support for some hail as well as a secondary threat. A lower chance threat of an isolated spin up tornado and brief heavy rainfall will be possible as well.

Once the system passes to the east, we are going to see the strong/severe threat diminish rapidly after 9pm in the state, and we will see rain chances ending for a bit. Isolated showers will return to the forecast later in the day on Thursday with a breezy day and temps in the upper 50s.

A reinforcing shot of colder air will work in on Friday with showers around and highs in the upper 40s. We will see showers lingering into Saturday with another weak disturbance moving across the area. This will bring quite a drop in temps by the end of the weekend, with sunshine returning on Sunday, but highs nearly 10 below normal in the middle 40s.

Things will recover a bit next week, as clouds will increase on Monday, but highs will only be close to 50. We should get back near normal on Tuesday as a warm front will lift north with more clouds and highs in the middle 50s.

-Dave