QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, showers increasing, rainy late with gusty winds, low 49

Friday: Morning rain, windy, falling pm temps, breezy, (daytime) high 50

Saturday: Blustery, mixed clouds, few flurries, high 35

Sunday: Mainly sunny, breezy early, high 37

Monday: Sunny skies, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Clouds and temps continue to increase ahead of rain and a cold front tonight. Temps will top in the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon and then slowly fall after sunset. We should start to see light showers moving in just after sunset and increasing in coverage overnight. The high on Friday will likely occur at midnight in the lower 50s, and slowly fall to the upper 40s by daybreak with rainy conditions.

Winds will become breezy overnight, with winds becoming gusty ahead of the cold front on Friday morning. Friday temps will rise a degree or two back to around 50 during the mid morning hours, and then slowly start to fall to the middle 40s by lunch. Showers should taper off around midday and then the winds will shift to the west/northwest and drive temps down in the afternoon.

By Friday evening most of the area will be back into the upper 30s with wind chills near 30. Temps will continue to fall to the middle 20s with breezy conditions by Saturday morning. The final weekend of Winter will feel like it, with highs into the middle 30s and blustery conditions on Saturday. We will be in and out of clouds with some scattered flurries as a reinforcing shot of cold air moves through.

Saturday night will be even colder with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. The breeze will start to relax during the day on Sunday under mostly sunny skies, with high pressure building in, but cold high pressure. Highs on Sunday will only top in the upper 30s.

Monday will have another brisk start in the lower 20s, but will see a nice rebound into the upper 40s with sunny skies. Tuesday expect more sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will start to creep back in Wednesday morning, with more clouds late, and highs in the upper 50s.

Our next cold front will arrive by late Thursday, so rain showers will return late in the day on Thursday, but temps will be mild, with highs in the lower 60s ahead of the cold front.

-Dave