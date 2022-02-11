QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, PM rain, breezy, high 47

Tonight: Rain showers, low 28

Saturday: Few flurries, mostly cloudy, high 32

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 27

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday, everybody!

Temperatures will quickly increase throughout the afternoon today, with highs in the low to mid 40s north, and upper 40s to mid 50s in the south. We will start to see rain track into the state, with some light showers in our northwestern counties by late morning. Those showers continue to track southeast throughout the day, and by this evening, pretty much everywhere will be seeing rain. We’ll expect anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain through Saturday morning, and we’ll also be breezy throughout the day.

As we head overnight, a cold front passes through which will bring a few light flurries Saturday morning. Temperatures Saturday take a steep drop. We’ll hit our daytime high much earlier in the day, and temperatures will continue to tumble into the upper 20s by the early evening hours.

We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday, but temperatures will be cool in the mid to upper 20s.

By Monday, we kick off a warming trend. Still cool on Monday with temperatures in the low 30s, but by Tuesday we’re in the 40s. We will turn breezy to windy on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. But ahead of the cold front, means warm. We will see temps pushing to the lower 50s on Wednesday.

Thursday the front pushes into the state and we will see temps again in the lower 50s with rain likely in our area.

-McKenna