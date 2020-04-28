Rain, wind, and a few storms return for the mid-week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance of stray shower, mostly cloudy, low 58

Wednesday: On & off showers, few storms, high 66

Thursday: Rainy, breezy, high 56

Friday: Pre-sunrise showers, slow clearing, high 61

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We finally climbed back into the 70s for only the 4th time this month, and the first time in almost 3 weeks that we had an afternoon with highs in the 70s. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will feature isolated pop-up showers early, but better chances of rain showers by late morning with a few isolated storms as well. Winds will start to pick up at 10-20 mph, with gusts running 30-40mph. Expect showers and storms to be most numerous between 10am-5pm on Wednesday and then taper down Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will peak in the middle to upper 60s.

On Thursday we will see a reinforcing shot of colder air and breezy conditions. More light rain showers are expected with highs only in the middle 50s. Friday will start off with cloudy skies but the skies will break through the day with highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday will start off in the middle 40s and climb to near 70 in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Expect a nice night Saturday night wiht lower in the middle 50s. We will see more mixed clouds and a warmer day on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s. We will have a chance of storms late on Sunday.

Monday we will enjoy clearing skies and highs back into the upper 60s. We will quickly see more clouds and rain showers returning on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

-Dave