WINTER STORM WATCHES/WARNINGS ISSUED:

Winter Storm Watches & Warnings have been issued for our entire area ahead of this system going into effect on Wednesday through Friday morning for the incoming winter storm.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, high 43

Tonight: Rain to wintry mix and snow, low 28

Thursday: Wintry mix to snow, high 30

Friday: Early am light snow showers and flurries, colder, high 22

Saturday: Cold start, chilly sunshine, high 23

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday morning,

The morning starts off dry for most of the region, with light showers picking up in our far northwestern counties for the morning commute.

By the late morning/early afternoon hours, we start to see rain showers pick up across the entire region. Those showers will continue throughout most of the day, and we’ll be seeing anywhere from 0.5-1″ of rain across parts of the region by Wednesday evening.

As we head overnight into Thursday, that rain will turn to more of a wintry mix and snow. With colder air to the north, this will be a mainly snow event for our northern, and northwest counties on Thursday, with high snowfall totals expected at more than 8″ with isolated areas pushing close to 10″+ the farther north you go. But as we get closer to I-71 up to I-70 (Columbus) we are going to have a significant period of mixed precipitation from near midnight Thursday to possibly later in the day on Thursday.

Eventually the colder air will push through the I-70 corridor and will change the precip. type to all snowfall. The later in the day this happens, the more freezing rain/sleet mix we will see, and the less snowfall. If this transition happens earlier, this would mean a lot more snowfall. At this point, I think we are going to see some moderate levels of freezing rain to sleet, and eventually to all snow on top of that by later Thursday.

Thursday night this will be all snow with a few more inches possible before the event pushes east. Temps on Thursday in the city will top in the upper 20s to near 30. In the south, especially south of US-22 we will have rain longer into early Thursday morning, but again, the biggest winter threat will mostly be freezing rain/sleet as well. Snowfall totals will be much lower in the south/southeast.

Friday expect some scattered flurries early, then ending with mostly cloudy skies and a much colder day with highs in the lower 20s. Skies will start to clear late Friday and Friday night is going to be quite cold with lows dropping to near zero or below to start the weekend, especially with the fresh snow pack. The weekend will feature snowfall on Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 20s.

Sunday expect a cold start, but temps will climb to the middle 30s ahead of our next front, which will come through dry on Monday with highs near 30.

-McKenna