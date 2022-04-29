QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers late, low 47

Saturday: Morning showers, partly sunny, high 68

Sunday: Early rain & rumbles, high 74

Monday: Few clouds, high 73

Tuesday: Rain & storms, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a warmer day today with temps back up near normal this afternoon. We will see clouds increasing this evening with temps slowly falling back into the middle 50s by midnight. Overnight clouds will increase even more with rain showers moving in from the west ahead of daybreak on Saturday. Low temps will fall into the middle to upper 40s.

Saturday expect rain showers in the morning, but a break during the afternoon, this will allow temps to push back up into the upper 60s. The best chances of rain will be south of I-70 during the morning on Saturday. Saturday overnight into Sunday, we will have rain showers and even some rumbles possible. Isolated t-showers will be around for the first half of the day on Sunday as temps warm into the middle 70s later.

A drier day is expected for Monday with a few clouds and temps in the lower 70s. Clouds will return on Monday night, and we will see temps soar into the middle to upper 70s on Tuesday with rain and storms possible late in the day. This is still the day we will have to watch for the potential for a few strong to severe storms as well.

Wednesday showers should taper off early, and temps will run a few degrees below normal, with highs in the upper 60s. The next weather system should slowly creep up from the south on Thursday with isolated showers, better chances south, on Thursday with highs again in the upper 60s. Rain showers will be likely with cooler weather next Friday and highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave