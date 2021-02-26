Rain & warmer, Spring-like temps on tap for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, on and off rain showers, low 40

Saturday: Rain showers early, we will see mixed clouds later, high 55

Sunday: On/off rain showers, breezy at times, quite mild, high 59

Monday: Partly cloudy, cooler, high 46

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, brisk, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a fair, rather cloudy day today, with highs back into the middle 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies this evening with rain showers moving up into our area. Expect temps to fall only a few degrees into to near 40. Expect a nice recovery in temps already by daybreak on Saturday with temps back in the lower to middle 40s.

Saturday will see rain showers ending by mid to late morning with some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon with highs back into the middle 50s during the afternoon. Saturday night rain will move back into our area with lows dropping into the middle 40s.

Sunday expect rain showers in the morning, a break for a period, then more rain showers later in the day. It will become breezy at times on Sunday, but quite warm with temps running nearly 15° above normal for this time of the year.

Sunday night a weak frontal boundary will bring showers and then cooler and drier air for Monday. Highs on Monday will climb back to near normal in the middle 40s. We will see a bit of a cool down for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, but a chilly start to the day and highs only in the lower 40s.

Things will turn around on Wednesday with more clouds, but highs back into the lower 50s. We will stay near 50 on Thursday with clouds increasing a bit. Friday our next system will nudge into the area, with more clouds, slightly cooler (more seasonal temps) and rain showers, highs in the mid 40s.

-Dave