WIND ADVISORY THROUGH SATURDAY 7 P.M.

Clouds thicken ahead of a major storm developing in the southern Plains. with rain this afternoon and evening. Winds will increase from the southeast, gusting to 30 mph and higher this evening, as the rain tapers to showers.

An arctic cold front will sweep through Ohio after midnight, changing leftover moisture to snow showers, with a dusting in places, accompanied winds shifting to the southwest between 30-50 mph.

Temperatures on Saturday will hover around 30 degrees. The wind will be strongest in the morning, with a wind chill to fall into the teens. Flurries will taper off by midday, though skies will remain generally cloudy, as winds relax toward evening.

Sunday will be dry and quite cold, but with lighter winds. Afternoon readings struggle to rise above 20 degrees. Even colder air will be drawn into Ohio early next week. Expect highs in the teens and lows in the single digits early next week.

A southern disturbance could bring some light snow into southern Ohio early in the week. Heavy lake-effect snow accumulations will cause travel problems in the northeastern part of the state.

Forecast

Friday: Rain develops, becoming windy, mild. High 48

Tonight: Showers, windy and colder late, flurries, Low 26

Saturday: Snow showers a.m., very windy. High 29

Sunday: Partly sunny, very cold. High 18 (13)

MLK Day: Mostly cloudy, frigid. High 19 (10)

Tuesday: Cloudy, cold, flurries. High 18 (10)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 21 (6)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High 29 (17)