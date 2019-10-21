Rain tonight, more October-like week ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers with cold front, low 54

Tuesday: Clouds early, clearing later, breezy, high 63

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 62

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 68

Friday: Partly sunny, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very warm day today with temps running well above normal in the lower to middle 70s. Rain to our west and southwest will work its way into our area overnight.

Temps will remain well above normal overnight tonight with temps running in the middle to lower 50s on a night when lows should be in the lower to middle 40s. Rain will generally be the heaviest to the west.

Skies will start to clear out on Tuesday from west to east and this will allow temps to warm back to near normal in the lower 60s. I expect that clouds will thin more overnight on Tuesday night and into Wednesday with seasonal temps.

Wednesday should see normal temps with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s again. We will warm into the upper 60s on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This could bring a few isolated showers overnight Thursday and into early Friday.

The system will drag some low clouds back into our area overnight and into the day on Friday and Saturday and this should keep temps both days down in the 50s for highs. Sunday we will see another chance of showers returning with highs warming into the lower 60s.

We will warm back into the mid 60s for Monday before another cold front arrives early next work week.

-Dave