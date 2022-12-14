QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, winds, and temps increase, low 41 (early)

Thursday: Early-mid morning rain showers, mostly cloudy, high 51

Friday: Sct’d flurries, high 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries, colder, high 34

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a fairly gray day with scattered rain showers ahead of a lumbering weather system. We will see rain, wind, and temps increasing this evening ahead of the cold front. Moisture ahead of this system will build into our area this evening, so after a brief drop in temps, expect numbers to slowly rise into the upper 40s by daybreak Thursday.

Showers will start to taper off during the morning commute on Thursday with temps continuing to rise til late morning to early afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. The cooler air will start to push in during the afternoon and evening, and drop temps back to the lower 40s ahead of sunset.

Temps will be rather seasonal for Friday with morning lows near freezing, and highs near 40, with some very light wrap around moisture around the low, and us being on the underside of it, I do expect some of that moisture to make it to our area mainly as light snow showers, with no accumulations expected.

Still cannot rule out a few snow flakes on Saturday as highs will reach into the lower to middle 30s. Expect even colder air with some clearing for Sunday morning. Temps will start in the lower 20s and climb to around freezing on Sunday.

Monday will be a chilly day as well with partly sunny skies and a high in the lower 30s. We will gradually warm next week back into the middle 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of clouds. The mixed clouds will give us colder mornings in the lower 20s with upper teens outside of town.

It does appear that past the 7 day window we are going to see some MUCH COLDER air spilling into our area late next work week into the holiday weekend. At this point, our chances of a white Christmas will bank on the late week cold front having enough moisture associated with it to produce snow. Behind that front, it appears to stay cold enough that any snow would not be melting before Sunday.

It is still more than a week away, and things can and do change that far out, but it does look like we will need to prepare for much colder weather for the 2nd half of December!

-Dave