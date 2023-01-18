QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain later, high 44

Tonight: Heavier showers, low 40

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, high 60

Friday: Flurries, breezy, high 37

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 39

Sunday: Few showers, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Rain is on the way this evening ahead of thunderstorms tomorrow.

This evening, rain will start to build in from the southwest. These showers will become more widespread tonight as a warm front lifts through the area. This front will also kick in a breeze out of the southeast and help temperatures to rise from around 40 at midnight to the mid 40s by daybreak.

Rain overnight through the morning will be moderate to heavy at times, which could lead to ponding on the roads, but flooding is not looking like a concern.

There will be a break in the rain during the afternoon and thanks to some clouds clearing and a strong southerly breeze bring in warm air with gusts up to 30-35 mph, temperatures will jump to around 60 degrees.

The break from the rain won’t last for long through. A line of rain & thunderstorms will move through around 4-7 p.m. bringing the threat for severe storms.

The biggest concern with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts.

While the threat for hail is small, there is a chance for some small hail with stronger storms.

During the evening, we will also watch for any rotation that could lead to a brief tornado, so you will want to make sure that you are staying weather aware tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Behind this system, cooler air will start to move in. This will lead to more clouds and a few flurries Thursday night into Friday. Friday’s high will only reach the mid 30s, which is much cooler than where we have been, but much more in line for normal temperatures this time of year.

Cool, cloudy conditions will continue Saturday ahead of another round of showers on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz