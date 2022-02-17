QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain early, ending as light mix, low 23

Friday: Slowly clearing, much colder, high 31

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly, high 30

Sunday: Mainly sunny, cold start, high 49

Monday: Clouds later, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a record setting day as far as precipitation goes. Our previous record was in 1910 when we picked up .74″ of melted precip, as 6.8″ of snow fell that day. Today we passed that water mark well ahead of sunset, and will continue to see an inch or more of rain in much of our area. Flood watches continue into the early morning on Friday.

Temps tonight will fall from the 50s early, to the lower 30s by midnight tonight. I think as the rain ends we will see the wintry mix on the backside. For most of us this will mean a very brief changeover between 11am-1pm. There are winter weather advisories from the US-36 corridor and north, as these areas will be best to see a light wintry mix to snow.

Temps will plunge overnight tonight back to just below normal in the lower 20s. The question will be how fast the road temps fall below freezing tonight. Air temps will fall below freezing around midnight, but the ground will take a bit longer to get there. Also, the moisture will quickly wrap up after midnight, and the northwest wind will usher in drier air.

Overall if there are still wet spots by daybreak on Friday, it is quite possible to likely those spots will turn icy. Driveways, sidewalks, tops of cars will have some slick spots/ice on them by daybreak. Temps will start close to normal in the lower 20s. We will see our numbers rebound to the lower 30s during the afternoon with clearing later.

A secondary push of colder air will work in Friday night, and could bring a light dusting of snow showers in our northwest counties overnight. This boundary will reinforce a cold airmass for Saturday with highs barely near 30 with more sunshine. Temps will start cold on Sunday in the teens, but will rebound to the upper 40s to near 50.

Monday expect sunshine early, and clouds later and highs in the middle 50. Rain showers will move back in overnight into Tuesday. Temps will still be quite warm again on Tuesday with rain and a cold front and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Wednesday will have showers early, and then falling temps from highs in the upper 30s.

We will see another system move through our area on Thursday, and later in the day it is expected to have some light wet wintry mix later in the day with highs in the upper 30s.

-Dave